Four more wins.

"In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened."

The Dodgers are going to the World Series.

Pause for a moment and let that sink in.

Enrique Hernandez hit three home runs, including a grand slam, and the Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the Fall Classic, defeating the Chicago Cubs, 11-1, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Thursday night at Wrigley Field.

In 1988, Clayton Kershaw was just seven months old the last time the Dodgers went to the World Series, 29 years later, he was on the mound when they won the pennant.

Kershaw (2-0), threw six innings, allowing just one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts in his third potential clinching start in his postseason career.

In those games, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner is a perfect 3-0 when he takes the mound with a chance to advance his team to the next round.

Since 2013, Kershaw had only gotten one run of support in four total starts in the NLCS over the course of his career. In his only two starts in 2017, he got 14 runs of support.

In order to end the drought, the Dodgers needed to go through Chicago, the reigning World Series Champions, and a team that slayed their own demons only one year prior.

Los Angeles decided to waste little time dispatching of the champs.

After a nine-pitch leadoff walk to Chris Taylor to start the game, Cody Bellinger roped a double down the right field line, and the Dodgers led 1-0.

One inning later, Hernandez started off the second inning swinging, as he jumped all over a first-pitch fastball from Cubs' starter Jose Quintana, and hit it to straightaway center for a solo home run.

Hernandez wasn't finished. After an RBI single from Justin Turner gave the Dodgers a 3-0 lead, Quintana loaded the bases before leaving the game for Hector Rondon.

Once again, the Puerto Rican was swinging on the first pitch, and this time, Hernandez sent a slider into the basket in right-center for a grand slam home run.

Hernandez not only sent the Dodgers to the World Series with his bat, he also became the first Dodger since Adrian Gonzalez in 2013 to hit two home runs in a postseason game.

As Wrigley Field fell silent as the sheeted dead, one voice could be heard; that of Hernandez's father, Enrique Hernandez Sr., one year removed from a life-threatening battle with cancer, fresh off an evacuation from his homeland because of Hurricane Maria, and despite it all, he stood and cheered.

He just watched his son have the game of his life, in the biggest moment of his career.

Quintana (0-1) lasted only two innings, surrendering six runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout in his fourth start of the postseason with the Cubs.

John Lackey entered the game in the fourth inning for the Cubs and served up a two-run double to Logan Forsythe that gave Los Angeles a 9-0 lead.

The two innings of relief may have been the last you'll ever see of Lackey as the 38-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season and he could be leaning toward retirement at the end of the year.

Kris Bryant hit his first home run of the postseason in the bottom of the fourth when he hit a laser beam off Kershaw over the scoreboard in left field for the Cubs only run of the game.

Just for good measure, Hernandez hit his third home run of the game off Mike Montgomery in the top of ninth, to put the exclamation point on his historical night.

Hernandez is just the ninth player in MLB history to have three homers in a postseasong game, joining like the likes of Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson, and Albert Pujols.

The rest of the game was a mere formality as the both teams went through the motions before the Dodgers popped the corks on 29-year-old champagne in the visiting clubhouse.

Nearly one year ago, the Cubs clinched their first World Series berth since 1945 against these same Dodgers. That night, as the mob of adoring fans celebrated in Wrigleyville, the Dodgers team buses were unable to leave, so the players had to wait over two hours in the visiting locker room.

During that time, the Dodgers sat and stewed, thinking about this exact moment that could occur one year later, and how great it would be to beat the Cubs on their own field to advance to the World Series.

Revenge is, indeed, sweet.

Up Next:

The Dodgers advance to the World Series for the first time in 29 years and will await either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees with Game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, October 24.

