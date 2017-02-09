Mike Tirico is taking over for Bob Costas as prime time host of the Olympics on NBC, the network announced Thursday, exactly a year before the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

NBC's longest-tenured sports announcer, Costas has hosted NBC's prime time Olympics coverage for all 11 games since 1992, and his 27 Emmy awards are the most of any sports broadcaster, NBC said.

"It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC's Olympic coverage all these years," Costas said in a statement. "It's been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away and I'm grateful that NBC left that decision to me."

Tirico joined NBC in July and served as daytime host for the 2016 Games in Rio.

"The level and longevity of Bob's tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games," Tirico said in a statement. "I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible."

Tirico worked for ESPN for joining NBC, and has been hosting "Football Night in America" and handled play-by-play duties at "Sunday Night Football."

Costas will continue in multiple roles with NBC Sports and NBC News, NBC said.

"For a quarter-century, Bob expertly piloted NBC’s prime time coverage of the Olympics," said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports. "It is with a tremendous amount of pride that I can simultaneously express our appreciation for Bob's stellar, record-setting run, while also feeling very lucky that we have someone as talented as Mike to take over as our new prime time host."

