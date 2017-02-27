SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram #54 of the San Diego Chargers forces a fumble by quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions at Qualcomm Stadium on September 13, 2015 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers have placed the “non-executive” franchise tag on outside linebacker Melvin Ingram.

This means Ingram is free to negotiate with other teams, but if he gets a contract offer, the Bolts have the right to match it.

If they do not match, the Chargers gets two first-round draft picks from the team that signs him.

During the 2016 season, Ingram had the second most sacks for the Chargers, with eight.

During a press conference earlier this month, Bolts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the pass rusher is a fit in his 4-3 scheme. Over the last two seasons Ingram has notched 18.5 sacks, which ties him for 12th in the NFL.

The window for NFL teams to apply the franchise tag on players is set to hit free agency closes at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.