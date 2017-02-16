A file photo of a baseball game between USD and SDSU.

Rain delays aren’t typical in San Diego sports, but this weekend we could see just that.

Both the University of San Diego (USD) and San Diego State University (SDSU) are adjusting their baseball schedules ahead of the potential inclement weather.

The Toreros have moved up their second game against number six, Vanderbilt University, this Friday February 17 at Fowler Park. That game will now start at 2:00 p.m. instead of 6:00 p.m.

Game three on Saturday February 18th is still set for a 6:00 p.m. start time.

Similarly, the SDSU baseball team has adjusted their start times against the Pacific Tigers on Friday and Saturday at Tony Gwynn Stadium. Friday’s season opener has been moved up to 2:00 p.m. from its 6:00pm original start time.

Saturday’s game has been pushed back to 6:00 p.m. It was originally scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m.

There is no change to Sunday’s contest. That game is still scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. start time.