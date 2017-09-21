Tenth Person From Overheated Florida Nursing Home Dies

New documents reveal that the body temperatures of the patients who died at a Hollywood nursing home were at dangerous levels.

Police confirmed that a tenth person who was inside a South Florida nursing home that had to be evacuated following a power outage cause by Hurricane Irma has died.

Ninety-four-year-old Martha Murray died Wednesday at a local hospital, Hollywood police said in a statement. Murray is the seventh person who died after being taken out of the facility on September 13; officials found three patients already dead at The Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills earlier that day from heat related symptoms.

The latest death comes as officials continue their investigation into what took place inside the facility, located across the street from Memorial Hospital. Florida Gov. Rick Scott released a report saying that the facility never reported that “patients were in dangerous conditions” or needed to be evacuated.

The nursing home reported it lost power and air conditioning when the storm struck on September 10, calling an emergency hotline the next day. The facility continued to be in contact with the state, according to the report, but never mentioned the severity of patients' conditions.

A state health department report released Wednesday showed that the body temperatures of some of those who died reached between 107 and nearly 110 degrees.

A criminal investigation continues while the nursing home — which has had its license suspended — has filed a lawsuit to be allowed to reopen, saying it used items like coolers, fans, ice and other methods to keep patients comfortable.