Police in multiple states are searching for 12-year-old twins after they went missing earlier this week.

Sisters Rickhia McClam and Nicolette McClam were last seen at their father’s home in South Florida, but authorities believe they may be heading to New York City to be with their mother, who lives in Harlem.

Police think the girls may have run away. Their parents have been embroiled in a contentious custody battle for years, and their mother, Natonia Dutes, says they were talking about running away during a visit to New York last weekend.

Dutes says the girls told her: “We want to run away, we don’t want to be there.”

"Just call me please," Dutes said through tears as she spoke with News 4 New York.

Their father, Rick McClam, was visibly distraught as he pleaded with them to come home at a press conference in Florida with police.

"I miss ya'll, and it's killing me that you are not with me right now," he said.

Police in Coral Gables initially asked the NYPD to check to see if Dutes was hiding the girls in New York, but authorities now say there’s been no sign of the twins since they went missing Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.