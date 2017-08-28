A resident holds a can of water donated by the Anheuser-Busch company as water wells supplying hundreds of residents remain dry in the fourth year of worsening drought on Feb. 11, 2015, in East Porterville, California. The company is sending water to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

On Monday morning Anheuser-Busch’s Cartersville, Georgia, brewery traded in hops for helping hands.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the beer-maker's emergency water program has sent over 155,000 cans of drinking water to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Arlington, Texas, to help those in need, 'Today' reported.

"Since 1988 we have donated an excess of 76 million cans of clean drinking water," Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch's VP of Community Affairs, told TODAY. "The Cartersville location is our designated brewery for the emergency water program — it’s something we’re very proud of."

The Cartersville location, which opened in 1993, serves Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.

