House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and multiple other people were shot Wednesday morning in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, NBC News has confirmed.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. It's not clear how many people were injured, but police are calling the incident a "multiple shooting."

Two Capital Police officers were shot as well. Those officers are with the dignitary protection unit.

Police say the victims, including Scalise, R-La., are being transported to the hospital.



The shooting happened during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans.

Witnesses described hearing Scalise "screaming for help" after the gunman shot his security detail.

Medevac Lands After Shooting at Baseball Practice

A medevac lands in Alexandria, Virginia, after reports of shots fired at a baseball field where congressional Republicans were practicing. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was reportedly shot. (Published 2 minutes ago)

“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN.

He was helped by other members of Congress, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio. He "started doing what you need to do to stop the blood loss,” Brooks said.

An apparent witness to the event, Benjamin Childers, wrote on Twitter that someone opened fire on a baseball field where congressional Republicans were practicing and he heard many shots.





“We had three members of Congress take shelter in our apartment,” he said on a live stream, as sounds of emergency vehicles could be heard. “The three weren’t shot.” NBC was reaching out to him for comment.

A baseball game was scheduled for Thursday, according to Roll Call.

Police confirmed that the suspect is in custody. Though they said there was no longer an active threat, all Alexandria schools are on "lock-in" status and police are advising residents to stay away from the area.

Stay with us for live coverage of this developing story.