Ill. Man ID'd as Suspect in GOP Baseball Shooting: Sources

The gunman who opened fire on congressional Republicans during a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday is from Illinois, sources told NBC News.



The shooter was identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, the sources said.

Authorities refused to confirm that identification at a mid-morning press conference.

Hodgkinson owned a home inspection business, which he dissolved on Jan. 10, according to Secretary of State corporate records. His home inspector license expired at the end of 2016.

According to online police records, he was charged in 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle. Those charges were dismissed.

Hodgkinson lives in Rep. John Shimkus' district. Shimkus plays on the baseball team but was not there during the shooting.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and several others were injured during the shooting at about 6 a.m. during a baseball practice for congressional Republicans in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, one day ahead of the Congressional Baseball Game.

The five injured include two Capitol Police officers and the gunman, who was shot by police who responded to the scene, Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said. An aide to Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, was also shot, the congressman’s office said.

A witness described the shooter as a white man, dressed in t-shirt and shorts. His demeanor was "calm," witness Falisa Peoples said.

"He didn’t say anything ... he was just shooting," said Peoples, who was about to teach an exercise class at a nearby YMCA. "They were shooting at each other … I thought it was some exercise."



The Washington Post first reported the suspect's identity.



The special agent in charge of the FBI's investigation said there was no immediate indication of the shooter's motive, and that it was too early to tell if Republicans were targeted.

Congressman Describes Va. Attack: 'The Gunfire Was Non-Stop'

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., describes the moment a gunman opened fired as the Republican congressional baseball team held an early-morning practice in Alexandria, Virginia. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, had surgery and is in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, his office said. "The whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone," the statement read.

Two of the other people shot were at George Washington University Hospital in critical condition, according to a statement from the hospital.

Sen. Claire McCaskill tweeted early Wednesday that she had spoken to Capitol Police and that the officers "will be ok."

