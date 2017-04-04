Goodwill is inviting teens and young adults to attend its Young Adult Program aimed at job assistance and development.

The program is being held by the Goodwill Industries of San Diego County (GISD), a local non-profit that helps people get jobs. The organization also partners with local companies to hold job fairs.

It provides individuals with one-on-one interaction with a Career Advisor or Job Developer for help with job searches. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn more about differences between resumes and applications, social media, online assessments and more.

“Youth and Young Adults will learn more about the meaning of 'soft skills' and why it is the single largest requirement of today’s employer. As an example, participants can take a “Microsoft Word or Excel” class at no charge,” said Melissa Esten, Director of Learning and Development.

Teens ages 16 to 18-years-old and adults between 18 to 25-years-old are encouraged to register for the program by visiting any Employment Center in San Diego County.

You can also get more information here.