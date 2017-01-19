NBC 7's Alex Presha spoke with participants in the march as they prepare for Saturday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Women to March Downtown Streets for Protection of Rights Day After Inauguration

On Saturday, tens of thousands across the country will march in solidarity with the Woman's March on Washington, including thousands in San Diego.

"People who are privileged need to speak up for those who aren't," said volunteer Wendy Wheatcroft.

She and dozens others spent the afternoon making signs in preparation of Saturday's march at the Planned Parenthood in Mission Valley.

“We're part of a huge group of people marching for the protection of women's rights," said march organizer, Sarah Shaftel. “It's a beautiful thing."

The timing is purposeful, too. This march is the day after inauguration of President-elect Trump.

"We're all kind of burned out on politics, but the reality is the reality. And we have a new administration," said Peter Bolland.

He was the lone male at this gathering. Bolland’s day job is college professor. This is his first time participating in a march of any kind.

So,why now?

"We feel like the real America isn't being represented right now," he said.

Shaftel hopes Saturday's action sparks something bigger.

"What I hope comes of this is that people get ignited and start taking action,” she said. “It is not time to sit back and watch and see. We have done that for too long and I think it was a mistake."

These organizers have worked closely with the San Diego Police Department. Both sides expect a peaceful day. The police department will set up a command post and is prepared for changes based on weather this weekend.