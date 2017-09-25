2nd Fire Breaks Out at El Cajon Home After 2-Alarm Blaze

Flames broke out a second time at a house in El Cajon, after crews extinguished a 2-alarm blaze at the same structure earlier Monday.

The house fire reignited just before noon. The first blaze left a woman hospitalized with burns to her back, confirmed the Heartland Fire Department.

Heartland Fire officials received multiple calls reporting a house fire on Teatro Circle, just south of Greenfield Middle School. At about 7:50 a.m., crews responded to the scene, arriving less than five minutes later, Sonny Saghera said, the spokesperson for the Heartland Fire Department.

Once they determined the blaze was a 2-alarm fire, the department sent eight fire engines, two ladder trucks and a couple battalion chiefs to put out the flames, Saghera said.

A woman was discovered inside the home, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, Saghera said. She was taken to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames which started on the downstairs level of the house, Saghera said. The fire broke through a window, shattering the glass, and spread through the opening to the upstairs level and another adjacent home.

Within 20 minutes, they were able to extinguish the fire, Saghera said. The flames left the house with significant fire and smoke damage.

It was not yet clear whether crews had arrived on scene to battle another round of flames.