NBC 7's Chris Chan reports what city officials are doing to try and lure Amazon into choosing San Diego as the location for its new headquarters. (Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017)

San Diego Vying to be Location of New Amazon Headquarters

More than 100 cities are vying to welcome the second Amazon headquarters and San Diego leaders believe our region has an edge over the competition.

The City of San Diego is offering a site in Mission Valley as one of the possible locations for the new Amazon headquarters, known as HQ 2.

San Diego's Regional Economic Development Corporation identified four potential sites to house the development.

They include a site in Mission Valley, a few locations in downtown, the Milennia development in Chula Vista and the Frontera Business Park by the U.S.-Mexico border.

Amazon Signs Lease For New Building in University City

The building, located on Campus Point Drive in University City is predicted to house 500 Amazon employees. (Published Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017)

Some of the sites are publicly owned. Officials believe each offers various incentives to Amazon to put their headquarters here.

Amazon says it will build a $5 billion dollar facility that will eventually create 50,000 jobs with average annual salaries of $100,000.

Amazon wants sustainable development, a high quality of life and universities to develop employees.

That's where local leaders believe San Diego already has an edge.

Christina Bibler is Business Expansion, Attraction and Retention Manager with the City of San Diego. She said Amazon is expanding their presence in Sorrento Valley.

“They already know the talent that they want. They've chosen to be here,” Bibler said. “This is just broadening that decision.”

Companies May Soon Be Delivering Food Straight to Kitchen

NBC 7's Consumer Bob reports on a new kind of convenience: how companies are working to deliver groceries directly to the kitchens of consumers. (Published Friday, Sept. 22, 2017)

UC San Diego graduates more Computer Science and Engineering students than Stanford and Berkeley combined, Bibler added.

Amazon says they'll make their final decision sometime in 2018.

Amazon is considered one of the world's most innovative companies, revolutionizing shopping, buying grocery stores and developing artificial intelligence.