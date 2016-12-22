Once you've gone through the presents and taken photos in front of the tree, what do you do with that tree?

Residents of San Diego have several options when it comes to recycling their Christmas trees.

Below, find a list of residential drop-off site locations for your live tree, courtesy of the City of San Diego Environmental Services Department. More information is available by calling the department at (858) 694-7000.

The City will be hosting their annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program starting Dec. 26, 2015 to Jan. 23, 2016. Drop off locations for residents are:

Where to Recycle Your Christmas Tree

Carmel Valley - Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive, lower parking lot

Encanto - Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

Golden Hill - Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

La Jolla - Kate Sessions Memorial Park, Soledad Road and Loring Street

Logan Heights - Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Avenue

Miramar - The Greenery at the Miramar Landfill, Convoy Street north of Highway 52

Mission Bay - Sea World Drive at Pacific Highway

Oak Park - Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive, in Gloria's Mesa parking lot

Ocean Beach - Robb Athletic Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon Street

Otay Mesa/Nestor - Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower-west parking lot)

Rancho Bernardo - Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Drive

Rancho Penasquitos - Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

San Diego State University - Parking Lot 17C off Alvarado Road

Scripps Ranch - Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Tierrasanta - De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

University City - Swanson Pool, 3585 Governor Drive

Residents with yard waste collection can get curbside collection for their trees.

Manual container customers can use their own bins and place trees on the curb on their regular greenery pickup day. Automated container customers using the large, green 96-gallon bin provided should cut their trees to fit into the container on the designated collection day.

Before getting rid of your trees, be sure to take off all ornaments, tinsel, lights and tree stands. Then, drop off your tree at the locations or leave it out for the curbside pickup. Flocked trees are also accepted.

Artificial trees will not be accepted.

The Miramar Greenery accepts trees throughout the year at 180 Convoy St., inside the Miramar Landfill, North of Highway 52.