A new Walmart Supercenter opens in Chula Vista on Wednesday on H Street.

Chula Vista residents have a new place to shop for groceries and other goods: a Walmart Supercenter opens there Wednesday.

The new store, located at 875 E. H St. is part of the Chula Vista Shopping Center and offers fresh groceries and general merchandise – from apparel to electronics, and everything in between. The Supercenter also houses a full-service pharmacy and offers free in-store pickup service of items purchased on Walmart’s website.

The location is open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight.

According to the chain, the store will create about 300 full-time and part-time jobs in the community.

Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said the new store falls in line with the growth the thriving community is experiencing.

Councilmember John McCann agrees.

"The addition of this Supercenter is much needed to create additional jobs for our community and provide our residents with low-price, basic needs items to support their families and live better," he said in a press release.

Wednesday’s grand opening celebration includes Walmart presenting $10,000 in grants to local community groups, including the Chula Vista Police Foundation and the Chula Vista Harborfest.

The store will host its official “Big Family Welcome” party this weekend – from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. That celebration will include free food samples, giveaways, and family-friendly activities.