Brush Fire Sparks in Valley Center

A fire burned a quarter-acre of brush in Valley Center Wednesday, moving in light, flashy fuel amid warm temperatures.

The blaze sparked at around 2:20 p.m. at Sunset and Non roads, Cal Fire officials said. It moved at a slow rate, with the potential to burn about two acres.

Within 15 minutes, firefighters were able to stop the fire's forward rate of spread. Cal Fire officials said no structures were threatened.

The temperature in Valley Center was 85 degrees when the fire sparked, with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to NBC 7’s First Alert forecast.

