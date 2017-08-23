NBC 7's Wendy Fry reports on the preliminary court proceedings for a U.S. Navy veteran suspected of multiple counts of animal cruelty against his neighbors' dogs. (Published 51 minutes ago)

Testimony from a victim turned emotional Wednesday afternoon in court as she described finding her two Huskies hurt inside her home in Oceanside.

David Herbert, a U.S. Navy veteran, was arrested after a 6-month long investigation linked him to six reported criminal cases that occurred at the same residence on Carino Way, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Outside the courtroom, several residents from Oceanside showed up with their dogs to protest against Herbert.

According to police, the first case of abuse happened in April.

Prosecutors say Maria Morales' dogs, Estrella and Cocayo were poisoned and doused with acid.

In court, Morales described walking into her home with her 4-year-old son and finding their two Huskies brutally attacked inside the home. One of Estrella's eyes were plucked out, she said.

Morales said she moved out of the home the same day with her children.

She told the court that she had also been followed by Herbert and had seen him several times at LA Fitness.

"At the time, I thought it had been at the gym and I called to ask them to check the cameras," Morales said through a translator.

But Herbert's defense attorney said his client is not a member there and has not ever been there.

Soon after Morales moved out, new residents moved in with their dogs. Police said the neighbors reported both their dogs missing on May 30.

One of the dogs was found by a neighbor but Lala, a Golden Retriever, never came home.

Police said video surveillance determined Lala was taken in Herbert’s car.

An investigation found evidence of Lala’s saliva and blood in Herbert’s car. She is believed to have been the victim of a violent assault, according to authorities.

Police said the abused dogs are recovering with the exception of Lala whose whereabouts are still unknown.

Herbert faces five charges of animal abuse, four charges of vandalism, two charges of petty theft and one charge each of residential burglary and using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 11.



Tanya Meyers, an Oceanside resident told NBC 7, the incidents hit close to home. She has two adopted dogs that she says are like her children.

"These dogs have no voice," Meyers said, adding that Herbert deserves to be behind bars for the alleged crime.

"He’s looking at 16 years and I think he needs to fully get the 16 years," she said, speaking of the maximum sentence Herbert is facing.

Herbert owned no animals of his own and had none in his residence.