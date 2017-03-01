U.S. Attorney's Office Announces Indictments in Major Drug, Gun and Gang Case | NBC 7 San Diego
U.S. Attorney's Office Announces Indictments in Major Drug, Gun and Gang Case

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the Oceanside Police Department.

By Samantha Tatro and Gaby Rodriguez

    The U.S. Attorney's office is set to announce major indictments in a drug, gun and gang case Wednesday afternoon. 

    The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the Oceanside Police Department. 

    Acting United States Attorney Alana W. Robinson, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Howe, San Diego County Assistant Sheriff Michael Barnett, Oceanside Police Chief Frank McCoy will speak at the press conference. 

    NBC 7 will update this story throughout the press conference. 

    For live updates, follow NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez on twitter. 

