Happening now. Truck hits fire hydrant in PB on Garnet at Ingraham. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/f6B2ladGKt

A truck struck a hydrant on Pacific Beach's busy Garnet Avenue, sending water gushing into the air.

The incident happened around 11:49 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Garnet Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Billy Hernandez. The location is right across the street from Trader Joe's and near Pacific Beach Middle School.

The truck had just delivered a used headlight to Coastal Auto Repair and hit the hydrant as it was pulling out of the small parking lot.

The driver waited at the scene for authorities.

No further information is available.