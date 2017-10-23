Truck Hits Hydrant in Pacific Beach, Sending Water Gushing Feet Into Air - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Truck Hits Hydrant in Pacific Beach, Sending Water Gushing Feet Into Air

The location is right across the street from Trader Joe's and near Pacific Beach Middle School

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A truck struck a hydrant on Pacific Beach's busy Garnet Avenue, sending water gushing into the air. 

    The incident happened around 11:49 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Garnet Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Billy Hernandez. The location is right across the street from Trader Joe's and near Pacific Beach Middle School. 

    The truck had just delivered a used headlight to Coastal Auto Repair and hit the hydrant as it was pulling out of the small parking lot. 

    The driver waited at the scene for authorities. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices