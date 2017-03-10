Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Ditch at Torrey Preserve

The scene of the crash on March 10.

A man was arrested early Friday morning after driving a car into a ditch in the Torrey Preserve area, police said.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Sorrento Valley and Carmel Mountain roads – an intersection before the train tracks. A tow truck was called to the scene to help pull the car out of the ditch.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) evaluated the driver at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. Ultimately, the driver was taken into custody.

No one was hurt in the crash. No further details were released.