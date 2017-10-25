Temperatures to Ease in Record-Breaking Heatwave

After shattering records across San Diego County over the last 48 hours, the intense heat will ease some with Oceanside expecting a double-digit drop in temperatures, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.

Downtown San Diego will be cooler Wednesday than the record 97 degrees it experienced the day earlier. On Thursday, the high temperature will be in the mid-80s, the NWS forecasted.

A heat record set more than 100 years ago was broken in Oceanside Harbor Tuesday. In Chula Vista, a 99-year record was broken.

Vista residents experienced 107-degree heat Tuesday, breaking the record of 96 degrees set 60 years prior.

The county was still under an excessive heat warning Wednesday as well as a fire weather warning. High temperatures are expected to be 95-102 degrees, except near the coast where we could see temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s.

The fire weather warning was issued until 6 p.m. this evening for the mountains in our East County and North County.

Firefighters, already on high alert, jumped on blazes, quickly dousing most. A blaze in rural Ventura County burned through more than 100 acres of thick vegetation before crews managed to stop it from spreading.

The heat is a result of a high-pressure system and dry, scouring Santa Ana winds.

Weaker winds are expected for Thursday and Friday with slow cooling spreading inland and with a gradual recovery of humidity, according to the NWS outlook.