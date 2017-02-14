Police have identified and interviewed a suspect in the case of a California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) student sexually assaulted in broad daylight last month.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at approximately 11 a.m. in Lot B on campus, according to an advisory sent to students.

The suspect and victim met on a popular college student app, said Margaret Chantung, Interim Associate Vice President for Communications. The app had anonymity features, Chantung said, and the app does not have photos.

After meeting on campus, the suspect drove the victim to Lot B, where he raped her, according to the advisory sent to students.

The suspect then drove the victim back to Craven Circle, where he let her go. The victim notified University police shortly after.

Chantung told NBC 7 that officials believe this was a targeted sexual assault because of previous social media contact, though it is too early to say if the suspect would use the application to target other female students.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man not affiliated with the university, and police have not released his name yet, according to CSUSM officials. The man is not a San Diego County resident.

Authorities say there is still pending forensic evidence in the case.

The case has been sent to the San Diego County District Attorney's office to determine whether they will proceed with an arrest.

University police are asking anyone with information to call them at (760) 750-4567, or use the University’s SAFE hotline at (760) 750-SAFE. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.