Police are searching for a man who tried to snatch a laptop from the hands of a San Diego State University (SDSU) student crossing the street in the middle of the day.

The attempted robbery happened at approximately 12:10 p.m. Tuesday on the 6000 block of Lindo Paseo, near a 7-Eleven and ARCO, just south of the campus.

Police said the student was crossing the street when a man attempted to grab a laptop computer from her hands.

The student resisted, and the man fled empty-handed.

The suspect was last seen running on foot heading eastbound on Montezuma Road. He is described as 6 feet 3 inches, last seen wearing a black t-shirt and chocolate brown pants. He was unshaven.

The suspect may have been driving a blue BMV convertible with a black convertible top and no front license plate.

Anyone with information or questions should contact the San Diego Police Department. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.