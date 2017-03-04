Strong Winds Sweep San Diego’s Mountains

It’s going to be a windy weekend in San Diego’s mountains.

The National Weather Service *NWS) has issued a wind advisory for San Diego County’s mountains, in effect until 12 p.m. Sunday. After that, a high wind warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday.

Areas impacted by the strong gusts include Julian and Pine Valley, plus other Southern California spots like Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Apple Valley and Desert Hot Springs. Motorists on Interstate 8 may be affected.

The NWS said the strongest winds are expected Sunday afternoon and night, with southwest to west winds of 25 to 35 mph, with possible gusts up to 50 to 75 mph. The hardest hit areas will likely be the desert slopes of the mountains.

The winds will make driving in the mountains challenging; the NWS said drivers should use extra caution and remain alert for blowing sand and dust, and fallen trees or other debris in the roads.

