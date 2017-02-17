Multiple weather warnings have been issued for San Diego as a powerful storm system arrives Friday.

Powerful winds arrived in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles early Friday.

“Light sprinkles were falling Friday morning,” said NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh. “Just light showers expected for the first part of today and then we’ll see things change.”

Kodesh said light rain and a breeze will be replaced by intense rain and winds by 4 p.m.

“This is one of the most powerful storm systems we’ve seen in a really long time,” she said. “Please heed these warnings.”

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning through 10 p.m. Sunday and a high wind warning through 2 a.m. Saturday.

Gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph according to the NWS warning.

“Isolated wind gust reports of 75 mph are not out of the question,” the NWS warning states.

There may be tree damage, property damage or power outages because of the winds.

The strongest winds were expected between 2 p.m. Friday and midnight.

Along the San Diego coast, surf could reach 5 to 10 feet Friday with potentially damaging surf expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Waves could reach 10 to 15 feet according to the NWS.

The highest tides will be at 2:10 a.m. Saturday and 3:25 a.m. Sunday.

Not only will there be the potential for damage to piers and other structures along the coast but the waves will top jetties and other rocks. Anyone going to the coast to take a look should be aware of the potential to be swept out into the water.