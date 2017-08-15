Search for At-Risk Missing 79-Year-Old Man in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Search for At-Risk Missing 79-Year-Old Man in Chula Vista

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Search for At-Risk Missing 79-Year-Old Man in Chula Vista
    CVPD
    Photo of 79-year-old Maximo Rangel-Lopez

    Police are searching for an at-risk missing 79-year-old man in Chula Vista.

    Maximo Rangel-Lopez was last seen at his residence on the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue near Oxford and Palomar streets at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    According to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD), he went out to collect cans for recycling, something he does daily.

    Rangel-Lopez has only been in Chula Vista for two months and does not know the city well, police said.

    He suffers from Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, and prostate problems. He is also showing signs of cognitive issues, according to police.

    Rangel-Lopez does not have his medications with him.

    He is 5 feet 2 inches in height, 140 pounds, with green eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans.

    Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call Chula Vista police at (619)691-5151.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published at 11:19 PM PDT on Aug 15, 2017 | Updated at 11:39 PM PDT on Aug 15, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices