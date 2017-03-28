Mom and baby killer whale swim together at SeaWorld San Diego’s Shamu Stadium in this file photo from 2013.

SeaWorld San Diego announced two new limited-time ticket offers Tuesday that could save visitors a pretty penny now through mid-June.

The marine amusement park unveiled a couple of value ticket options: a single-day, $55 ticket, valid on weekdays now through June 16, and a new “any-day” ticket, valid now through June 11, for $69.

The $55 weekday ticket costs $38 less than the regular price of single-day admission ($93). This ticket is valid only for visits Monday through Friday, and if purchased by March 25. The ticket must be purchased in advance either online or by calling (619) 222-4SEA; the offer is not available in person at the park. The $69 “any-day” ticket has a savings of $24 off the regular price. Again, this deal has to be purchased in advance – not at the park – by March 25.

One more offer is the $87 “Fun Card,” which offers unlimited admission to the park now through Dec. 30. Again, it must be purchased in advance, as the offer is not available at the park.

SeaWorld has seen attendance fall since the release of the highly controversial documentary, “Blackfish,” which criticized conditions of the park’s captive killer whales. The film focused on Tilikum, an orca that killed a SeaWorld trainer during a show in Orlando in 2010. Tilikum, who had been seriously ill, died this past January.

SeaWorld to Phase Out 'Theatrical' Killer Whale Show

SeaWorld San Diego will phase out its iconic killer whale show as early as next year. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has the full story. (Published Monday, Nov. 9, 2015)

Days after Tilikum’s death, SeaWorld San Diego announced it would end its long-running, theatrical killer whale show, making way for a new orca show billed as a more educational experience into the lives of killer whales.

Earlier this month, SeaWorld San Diego launched its new “All Day Orca Play” program, which invites visitors to watch the killer whales interact with trainers and encourages visitors to ask questions.

The program will run for the next seven weeks, leading up to the park’s new show, “Orca Encounter,” where guests will see how orcas eat and communicate.

SeaWorld San Diego Begins New Orca Program