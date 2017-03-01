San Diego's Winter Rainfall Highest in Over a Decade

Cars stranded when the San Diego River rose to historic levels on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.

If you feel we’ve experienced an abnormal amount of rain this season, you are right.

This week’s record-breaking rainstorms made for some impressive monthly rainfall totals. San Diego hasn’t had an ongoing rainfall average this impressive in over a decade.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said with the month of February now in the books, San Diego is now well above its average rainfall for the “rain season” that starts Oct. 1.

Kodesh said that San Diego measured 11.62 inches of rain from Oct. 1 through the last day of February. Normal rainfall for that time period is 7.36 inches, meaning San Diego is 4.26 inches above average.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brett Albright, the last time the city had an average higher than that, was during the 2004-05 season, with an October to February total of 19.64 inches. That year was an El Nino year.

While San Diego typically sees some rain in the month of March, our wettest months could be behind us.

“February is typically our wettest month, followed closely by January,” Kodesh said. “The first 10 days of the month of March are dry.”

The wettest March on record was 7.88 inches in 1867.