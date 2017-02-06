San Diego Explained: SANDAG’s Shortfall

In this week’s edition of San Diego Explained, NBC 7’s Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego’s Andrew Keatts discuss whether projects promised as part of SANDAG’s tax increase are close to happening.

Most of the big transportation projects you see around San Diego, like new trolley lines and freeway expansions, are done by the San Diego Association of Governments.

SANDAG is a sort of United Nations of local governments since its board is composed of local leaders from around the county.

In 2004, San Diego County voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase that would be used by SANDAG to preserve open space and build major transportation projects for the next 40 years. It was supposed to raise $14 billion.

So far, however, the tax is raising less money than SANDAG said it would, and now the agency admits it won’t raise close to the $14 billion promised.

On this week's San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego's Andrew Keatts and NBC 7 San Diego's Monica Dean shed light on how SANDAG's money shortage could affect the many transportation projects promised to voters who approved the 2004 sales tax hike.