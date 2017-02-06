San Diego Explained: SANDAG’s Shortfall

Most of the big transportation projects you see around San Diego, like new trolley lines and freeway expansions, are done by the San Diego Association of Governments.
SANDAG is a sort of United Nations of local governments since its board is composed of local leaders from around the county.
In 2004, San Diego County voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase that would be used by SANDAG to preserve open space and build major transportation projects for the next 40 years. It was supposed to raise $14 billion.
So far, however, the tax is raising less money than SANDAG said it would, and now the agency admits it won’t raise close to the $14 billion promised.
On this week's San Diego Explained, Voice of San Diego's Andrew Keatts and NBC 7 San Diego's Monica Dean shed light on how SANDAG's money shortage could affect the many transportation projects promised to voters who approved the 2004 sales tax hike.