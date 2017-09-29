Some of San Diego’s biggest names in craft beer gathered Friday to do what they do best: brew a brew – a special collaborative IPA honoring the rich beer history of America’s Finest City.

Founding members of the San Diego Brewers Guild (SDBG) – including Coronado Brewing Co., Karl Strauss, Pizza Port, Stone Brewing, San Diego Brewing Co., AleSmith and San Marcos Brewery and Grill – met at Coronado Brewing Co. to partake in the creation of a San Diego-style IPA dubbed “Capital of Craft.”

Your #SanDiegoGram Photos

The brew will be introduced to craft beer enthusiasts, on tap, throughout San Diego County, beginning Nov. 3 – the first day of San Diego Beer Week 2017.

The IPA aims to celebrate the camaraderie of San Diego’s thriving craft beer community and the 20th anniversary of the founding of the SDBG, which currently boasts more than 140 member breweries.

'Brewery Igniter' Fuels Local Microbreweries

Developer H.G. Fenton Company's program, Brewery Igniter, leases fully equipped "turnkey breweries" to local microbrewers that come with everything needed to open a small beer business. NBC 7's Monica Garske takes a look at two brewhouses, Pure Project and Amplified Ale Works, who have tapped into the program. (Published Thursday, June 16, 2016)

Joined by other members of the guild, the founding brewers got to work around 10 a.m. brewing the 60-barrel batch of Capital of Craft. The 7 percent BAC recipe was made with ingredients donated by SDBG members White Labs, BSG Craft Brewing and Star B Ranch and Hop Farm.

The brewers began by creating the mash, combining crushed malts with hot water in a mash tun. A few hours later, the hops were added to the kettle. Soon enough, the suds will be ready for a toast.

San Diego's Top Breweries

To learn more about the SDBG and the spirit of San Diego’s growing beer scene, click here.