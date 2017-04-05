San Diego police (SDPD) are searching for a missing, at-risk 50-year-old woman who did not report to work on Friday.

Debra Puente, 50, went out with friends after work on Tuesday, March 28.

She was last seen leaving the area of near the Mission Gorge Road and Friars Road transition in San Diego driving in her black 2013 four door Hyundai, California license plate 6XRP212.

Puente was supposed to be at work on Friday, but she never showed up and she did not report her absence.

She has not contacted her friends or employer since then, police say.

On April 5, police discovered Puente's car, abandoned, on the 5000 block of Santa Cruz Avenue in Ocean Beach. The car was found with a parking citation dated March 30, 2017, police said.

Police say Puente is known to be outgoing and may frequent local bars.

Puente is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 115 pounds and has a large mole on her left cheek bone under her eye. Police do not know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna SDPD Missing Person’s Unit (619) 531-2277.