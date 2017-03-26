Local leaders are heading to Mexico City to discuss the more than 200 million gallons of sewage that spilled into the Tijuana River, contaminating Imperial Beach’s waters last month.

Nearly 90 local government officials and business leaders will participate in the conference to strengthen ties between the U.S. and Mexico this weekend. The annual trip will be focused on trade.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will meet with Tijuana’s mayor. “If we ourselves can do it together, San Diego's and Imperial Beach's mayor with Tijuana's mayor, I think that is a very good idea,” Imperial Beach resident Laura Anderson says. “They should work it out.”

Imperial Beach resident Ruben Fernandez hopes the mayors can work to make sure these spills stop happening.

“Very upset that they had to close the beach, especially coming from Tijuana,” Fernandez tells NBC 7. “Being born and raised in TJ, I feel ashamed that happened. Could’ve been prevented.”

Imperial Beach was closed for water contact again last week, and was just reopened this weekend.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina was unable to attend the conference due to illness.