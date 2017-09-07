Riverwalk Redevelopment Plan Moves Forward

A mixed-use project to redevelop the 200-acre Riverwalk golf course in west Mission Valley will soon be underway following a partnership agreement between Hines and the Levi Cushman Family Trust.

The $2 billion project will redevelop the golf course with approximately 4,000 housing units, offices, shops, and a 70-acre river park. The location will also be located by a new trolley stop between the Morena/Linda Vista and Fashion Valley stops.

The Levi Cushman Family Trust, which has owned the land for more than a century, has been planning to redevelop the golf course for more than 30 years. Hines, a Houston-based real estate development firm, now co-owns the site.

Residents living near the project site were recently invited to attend a community workshop hosted by the Riverwalk project team. Approximately 125 residents attended the meeting to share their input on the project.

"Through community planning groups as well as individual meetings, we've been working with the Mission Valley and Linda Vista residents and businesses for several months, and their input has been extremely valuable as we begin to plan the project," said Bhavesh Parikh, a Director with Hines.

Hines will also host a community workshop at the Riverwalk clubhouse on Oct. 7.

The process for planning, review, and approval is expected to take two years to complete. During this time, the Riverwalk Golf Club will remain open.

Hines has development several locations in San Diego, including Petco Park, La Jolla Commons as well as development projects for San Diego State University.