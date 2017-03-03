Rady Children’s to Help Manage Units at Brawley Hospital

Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego announced it has agreed to help manage the pediatric and neonatal intensive care units at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley.

Under a newly announced management services agreement, Rady Children’s will provide a medical director and a nursing leader to provide administrative services, such as program review and development, to Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, which owns and operates the hospital.

Oversight of pediatric physicians serving both units will be handled by Rady Children’s Pediatric Medical Director Dr. Ameen Alshareef, who is on the medical staff of both hospitals. Nurse Tammie Miyagawa was selected to provide day-to-day operational leadership.

Rady said in a news release the hospital beds will remain under Pioneers’ license, and Rady Children’s will help implement best practices and protocols allowing patients to remain in the Imperial Valley. Rady Children’s will also help Pioneers achieve NICU certification by California Children’s Services, a state-run program.

“We’re looking forward to providing excellent health-care services to the children of the Imperial Valley,” Dr. Gail Knight, Rady Children’s Hospital’s senior vice president and chief medical officer, said in the release.

The two organizations have a pre-existing clinical partnership allowing Pioneers’ patients to receive care in San Diego, if necessary.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital is a 107-bed acute-care medical center. It is an affiliate of San Diego-based Scripps Health.

Rady Children’s offers an array of health-care services to children in San Diego, southern Orange, southern Riverside and Imperial counties.