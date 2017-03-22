Poway Unified School District Passes 'Safe Haven' Resoultion

Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will become a "safe haven" to provide education to all children, regardless of immigration status.

The PUSD Board of Education voted to pass the CSBA Safe Haven Resolution on Tuesday.

The resolution, written by the California School Boards Association, was passed with a 4-1 vote, according to an article by the San Diego Union Tribune.

In the PUSD Board Briefs, it stated: "The Board of Education voted to pass the CSBA Safe Haven Resolution which states that the District will provide all children equal access to education regardless of immigration status."