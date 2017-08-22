The online payment system where Oceanside residents can pay their utility bills may have been breached, City of Oceanside officials said Tuesday.

Officials first learned of the breach when several Oceanside residents alerted the City, saying the cards they used to pay their utility bills had unauthorized charges.

At least two of those people used that credit card only to pay their utility bill and no other purpose, authorities said.

Though Oceanside officials have not confirmed the online utility bill payment system is the source of the credit card breach, the reports raised the concern of a potential breach.

After learning of the potential breach, the City shut down its online utility bill payment system and began an internal assessment.

Law enforcement officials were notified and cyber security experts were brought in to conduct a forensic analysis.

At this time, officials said, it appears the incident affected only those who used the City's website to make a one-time payment of their Oceanside water utilities bill between July 1, 2017 and Aug. 13, 2017. City officials have not found evidence that anyone who made recurring credit card payments was affected.

Anyone who believes they were affected by the breach is asked to take the following steps: