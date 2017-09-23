Pedestrian Woman Struck During Hit and Run - NBC 7 San Diego
Pedestrian Woman Struck During Hit and Run

By Anna Conkey

    A 63-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she was struck while crossing a street in the Chollas View neighborhood early Saturday.

    At approximately 1:30 a.m., police said the woman was struck by a red SUV traveling southbound on 47th street. The vehicle fled the scene.

    Police reported the woman was not using a crosswalk at the time she was struck.

    She was transported to the hospital with multiple fractures to both legs, according to police. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

    The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division is investigating.

    Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

