Padres Drop Final Game in Dodgers Series

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: Cory Spangenberg #15 of the San Diego Padres celebrates at the dugout with bench coach Mark McGwire after Spangenberg hit a two-run home run during the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Before the final game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday afternoon, the Padres announced they have extended manager Andy Green’s contract for another three years through the 2021 season. That was the good news of the day as the Friars dropped the game and the series with 6-4 loss against the Dodgers.

The team may have lost but infielder Cory Spangenberg had a solid day at the plate. In the first inning, Spangenberg sent his ninth homer of the year to right center field and gave the Padres an early 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers responded in the fourth inning with a pair of home runs. The first came off the bat of Justin Turner. His three run blast gave Los Angeles their first lead of the game and they never looked back. Yasmani Grandal made sure of it with a two run homer to center field in the same inning which put the Dodgers at a healthy 5-2 lead.

Let’s go back to Spangenberg. In the sixth inning Spangy sent his second home run of the game and tenth of the season to left field which brought the Padres within one run of catching up. However, Turner had another home run up his sleeve as well. Turner’s solo shot in the eighth inning secured the game and the series for the Dodgers.

The Padres are back at Petco Park on Monday August 14 for the first of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies.



