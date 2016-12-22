Officer Struck by Vehicle in El Cajon: PD | NBC 7 San Diego
Officer Struck by Vehicle in El Cajon: PD

By Jaspreet Kaur

    An officer was hit by a vehicle in El Cajon Thursday night, the El Cajon Police Department (ECPD) confirmed.

    The incident occurred around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a Sprouts store on N 2nd Street.

    Police say the vehicle did not stay on the scene. 

    The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Grossmont Hospital to be evaluated.

    The suspect vehicle is described to be a blue Jeep, police said. The driver is a dark-skinned man in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and pajama pants.

    He was last seen driving northbound in the alley on N 2nd Street.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published at 8:16 PM PST on Dec 22, 2016 | Updated at 11:40 PM PST on Dec 22, 2016

