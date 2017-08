A 69-year-old woman considered at risk was found Monday afternoon, according to Oceanside police.

Officers asked the public to help look for the missing woman. She was found shortly after 12 p.m, according to the Oceanside Police Department.



She was last seen at 7:30 a.m., walking on the 4400 block of Silver Birch Way by Old Grove Road, just north of Interstate 76.

No further details were immediately available.