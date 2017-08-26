Driver Killed After Slamming Into Traffic Light in Vista

A driver plowed into a pole in Vista and was killed in the crash. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A driver was killed in Vista Saturday morning when he slammed his sedan head-on into a concrete traffic pole, coming to rest atop a curb, just beneath a crosswalk signal.

The driver, a 44-year-old man whose name was not immediately released, was not wearing a seat belt when he plowed into the pole at around 3:30 a.m. at North Santa Fe and West Los Angeles drives, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

A deputy patrolling the neighborhood spotted the wreck at the signal post on the southwest corner of the intersection. When the deputy approached the car, he saw the driver, unconscious in his seat.

When Vista paramedics arrived, they declared the driver dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the deadly collision; the driver was by himself in the car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Right now, deputies are trying to determine if alcohol or phone usage contributed to the accident.

The intersection was blocked off to traffic for several hours.