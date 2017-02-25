A traffic alert was issued for the on-ramp to northbound State Route 163 at Genesee Avenue Saturday morning after a driver slammed into a power pole.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the 2800 block of Health Center Drive. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials were called to investigate the incident.

Northbound SR-163 at Genesee Ave. was shut down for four hours while SDG&E crews worked to repair the power line and restore power to some communities impacted by the crash, including parts of Clairemont, Linda Vista, Mission Valley, Kearny Mesa and Tierrasanta. Those communities did not regain power until around 6 a.m.

No further details were immediately released.