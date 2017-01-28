Demonstrators from the Democratic Woman's Club of San Diego County hold up signs Saturday in opposition to President Trump's executive action blocking immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries Saturday.

Holding up signs that read “Give me your tired and huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” “Protect Immigrants” and “Build a wall – We will tear it down,” a group from the San Diego Women’s club are demonstrators President Trump’s refugee and immigration bans at Lindbergh Field.

With children holding signs of their own they shouted "No hate, no fear, everyone is welcome here!"

The demonstrators congregated in front on the airport’s International Terminal, in solidarity with demonstrations spanning the country from JFK airport in New York to Dulles airport in Virginia to LAX and San Francisco.

The San Diego chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union also sent out a Tweet telling anyone who is detained at the San Diego airport because of the order to call 619-398-4485.

The order, signed by the president Friday, bans immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees and suspends all refugee entries for 120 days.