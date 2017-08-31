New Renderings of Chula Vista Bayfront Development

The public is getting a look at new renderings of an ambitious development plan for the Chula Vista Bayfront.

The project would transform hundreds of acres of unused land into a convention center and hotel destination.

It also calls for improvements to the waterfront.

In June, the San Diego Unified Port District and the City of Chula Vista approved a letter of intent, meaning they agree on the economic plans to move forward.

The plan includes a hotel with nearly 15-hundred rooms, 275-thousand square feet of convention and meeting space, along with retail and resort amenities.

It will cost roughly a billion dollars to build: two thirds of that will be paid for by RIDA, the development company, and about one third will be paid for by the City of Chula Vista and Port of San Diego.

The deal is based on the principal that the project would pay for itself.

Port commissioners also hope the project will be a catalyst for further development along the bayfront.

Gaylord Hotels will manage and operate the resort.

The development is expected to create more than three-thousand local jobs.

Construction could start in 2019.



