The woman was captured on surveillance video sporting a wig (left) and later losing the wig to go shopping (right).

Deputies are still looking for a mysterious woman who ransacked a gym in Poway while sporting a wig and proceeded to go on a wild shopping spree with its business bank account.

She made several hundred dollars worth of purchases at a Taco Bell and Walmart in San Diego, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers. During the burglary, the business bank account was compromised.

Investigators from the Poway Sheriff's Station have asked the public to help identify the woman who burglarized Cross Fit Gym located on the 13000 block of Kirkham Way at some point between Saturday, June 3 and Monday, June 5.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that helps lead to an arrest in this bizarre case.

While robbing the gym, the woman was wearing an afro-style wig, a grey tank top, black sweater and camouflage-patterned yoga pants. She was caught shopping on surveillance video without the wig later.

A day after the burglary, the woman is suspected of using the account to shop at a Taco Bell located on Aero Drive by Murphy Canyon Road, just west of the Interstate 15. Less than a mile away, she went to a Walmart on Murphy Canyon Road by Stonecrest Boulevard.

Her vehicle was a dark colored, four-door sedan that appeared to be maroon, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with further information can call the Poway Sheriff's Station at (858)513-2800 or the Crime Stopper's anonymous line at (888)580-8477.