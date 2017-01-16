Deputies search for a suspect after a woman’s body was found on the Pala Indian Reservation. Similar homicides took place in this area in the past year. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 16, 2017)

A mother was killed in a suspected homicide on a Pala Indian Reservation Monday, San Diego County Sheriff's (SDSO) deputies confirmed.

Sheriff's deputies were at the scene where the body was discovered outside, near Pala Mission and Pala Temecula Road. They received a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon just after 3 a.m.

A deputy at the scene described the situation as "hostile." The tribe was upset that body was not yet covered.

The victim had another son who died four years ago, and the family had also buried a relative recently.

Mother's Death on Pala Indian Reservation Investigated: SDSO

It was not yet clear if those separate deaths were connected in any way.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.