MiraCosta College Introduces Free Tuition Program

MiraCosta College introduced a free tuition program on Wednesday which includes providing money for instructional supplies for students.
MiraCosta Promise will provide full tuition for a year and money for textbooks and other school supplies for eligible students who commit to the program's requirements.
To be eligible, students must fulfill the following requirements:
- Graduate from an accredited high school near the MiraCosta Community College District in spring 2017
- Apply to attend MiraCosta College for fal of 2017 and 2018 semesters and enroll in 12 units or more
- California resident
- Fill out FAFSA or Dream Act application by May 11, 2017
Recipients of the program will be notified by May 19.
You can find more information here.
Published 2 hours ago