MiraCosta College Introduces Free Tuition Program

MiraCosta College introduced a free tuition program on Wednesday which includes providing money for instructional supplies for students.

MiraCosta Promise will provide full tuition for a year and money for textbooks and other school supplies for eligible students who commit to the program's requirements.

To be eligible, students must fulfill the following requirements:

Graduate from an accredited high school near the MiraCosta Community College District in spring 2017

Apply to attend MiraCosta College for fal of 2017 and 2018 semesters and enroll in 12 units or more

California resident

Fill out FAFSA or Dream Act application by May 11, 2017

Recipients of the program will be notified by May 19.