MiraCosta College Introduces Free Tuition Program
MiraCosta College Introduces Free Tuition Program

By Jaspreet Kaur

    MiraCosta College introduced a free tuition program on Wednesday which includes providing money for instructional supplies for students.

    MiraCosta Promise will provide full tuition for a year and money for textbooks and other school supplies for eligible students who commit to the program's requirements.

    To be eligible, students must fulfill the following requirements:

     

    • Graduate from an accredited high school near the MiraCosta Community College District in spring 2017
    • Apply to attend MiraCosta College for fal of 2017 and 2018 semesters and enroll in 12 units or more
    • California resident
    • Fill out FAFSA or Dream Act application by May 11, 2017
    Recipients of the program will be notified by May 19.
    You can find more information here.

    Published 2 hours ago

