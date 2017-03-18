Locals March to End Homelessness in San Diego

The March of Voices happened on March 18, 2017 -- aimed at ending homelessness in San Diego.

A peaceful and harmonious march took place Saturday in San Diego in an effort to raise awareness about housing solutions for the local homeless population.

The "March of Voices" event began with a step-off featuring the San Diego Women’s Drum Circle, followed by a huge sing-along at Faultline Park in the East Village. The group then marched to City Hall, led by the Euphoria Brass Band.

The final stop of the march ended with a news conference, highlighting the March of Voices' proposed solutions to address homelessness in San Diego. Organizers of the movement believe every San Diegan deserve a safe place to live.

Steph Johnson, founder of Voices of Our City Choir, said he's disturbed by the homelessness he sees in San Diego.

“I kept seeing people on the street that were suffering. Literally dying in front of me when I walked into a restaurant, and I thought what’s going on in our city?” Johnson told NBC7.

Jeff Hays, a homeless San Diegan, says that it’s fundamental that everyone have a safe place to live.

“What we need is sustainable, affordable housing. That gives us stability, and allows us to progress in our lives. You can’t get a job with no mailing address,” Hays told NBC 7.

“It's unbelievably stressful to not have a place to live,” he added. “There is no security. And people who have been out here for a while are damaged by it."

The march took place two days before a San Diego City Council meeting, where on Monday, solutions to combat homelessness will be presented and heard.

March of Voices organizers will be attending the meeting and have organized a presentation on a variety of solutions to end homelessness.