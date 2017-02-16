At Risk Man, 70, with Alzheimer's Missing from La Jolla Home

A Missing Person at Risk alert has been issued for a 70-year-old Israeli man missing from a family member’s La Jolla home.

Police say Shmuel Rezmovitch was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. at 8866 Caminito Primavera before he left the house in search of olive oil with no money, wallet or cell phone on his person.

Rezmovitch suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is unfamiliar with the area. He speaks Hebrew, Yiddish and Russian and will respond to his first name, according to the San Diego police Department.

He is 5 foot 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and gray and black hair. He is wearing a black yarmulke, black short sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you spot Rezmovitch, please call 911 immediately.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.