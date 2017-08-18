The 2-foot drone that flew over the U.S.-Mexico border (left) and multiple packages of meth (right) seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

After a drone carrying bags of methamphetamine landed in San Diego, a man was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs nearby.

The drugs were worth about $46,000 and weighed over 13 pounds, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

On Aug. 8, the agent spotted the remote-controlled drone flying over the U.S.-Mexico border around 11:25 p.m. Other agents in the area were immediately placed on lookout for the drone, said CBP officials.

“Due to the agents’ heightened vigilance, this drone smuggling scheme was stopped before these dangerous narcotics could enter our communities,” said Acting Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Boone Smith, in a statement.



An agent driving an all-terrain vehicle found the suspect at about 11:40 p.m. near the border at Servano Avenue and Valentino Street.

When the agent went up to the man, he caught him carrying a large open bag filled with plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine.

The CBP agent arrested the man and searched the surrounding area, about two miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. As he investigated the scene, he discovered a drone hidden in the bushes. The drone was about 2 feet tall.

CBP officials said the man was later identified as a 25-year-old U.S. citizen.